The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

Before the Raiders square off against the Chargers, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 3.5 34 -160 +135

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have played nine games this season that finished with a combined score over 34 points.

Los Angeles' outings this season have a 46.8-point average over/under, 12.8 more points than this game's total.

The Chargers are 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been the underdog in four games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Las Vegas Raiders

The average total in Las Vegas' outings this year is 42.6, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-6-1).

The Raiders have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).

Las Vegas has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Raiders vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.5 28 19.9 9 42.6 8 13 Chargers 21.7 16 21.7 17 46.8 9 13

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Over its past three contests, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

In their past three contests, the Chargers have not gone over the total once.

In AFC West matchups, the Chargers are scoring fewer points (16) than their overall average (21.7) and conceding more points (24) than overall (21.7).

The Raiders have been outscored by a total of 57 points this season (4.4 points per game), while the Chargers have an even point differential on the year.

Raiders

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, in its last three contests.

Las Vegas has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

In divisional matchups, the Raiders are scoring 17 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 15.5 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are surrendering 23.7 points per game in divisional games compared to 19.9 points per game in all games.

The Raiders have been outscored by a total of 57 points this season (4.4 points per game), while the Chargers have an even point differential on the year.

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 48.2 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.4 24.5 ATS Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 2-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 41.0 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22.0 25.7 ATS Record 6-6-1 4-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 1-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

