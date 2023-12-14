Sportsbooks give the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) a decent shot to stop their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The game's total has been listed at 33.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be found in this article before they face the Chargers. Before the Chargers square off against the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 33.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3) 34 -162 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 5-8-0.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has seen three of its 13 games go over the point total.

Las Vegas is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Raiders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

Las Vegas has hit the over in three of its 13 games with a set total (23.1%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.