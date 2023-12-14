The Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) visit a struggling Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) squad on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Chargers Insights

The Chargers average just 1.8 more points per game (21.7) than the Raiders give up (19.9).

The Chargers average just 0.8 fewer yards per game (334.3) than the Raiders allow per matchup (335.1).

This year Los Angeles rushes for 31.4 fewer yards per game (96) than Las Vegas allows (127.4).

The Chargers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Raiders have 14 takeaways.

Chargers Away Performance

The Chargers score 20.3 points per game on the road (1.4 less than their overall average), and concede 18.5 in away games (3.2 less than overall).

The Chargers' average yards gained (333.5) and conceded (370.5) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 334.3 and 375.1, respectively.

Los Angeles accumulates 251.3 passing yards per game in away games (13 more than its overall average), and concedes 261.7 in away games (0.2 less than overall).

On the road, the Chargers accumulate 82.2 rushing yards per game and give up 108.8. That's less than they gain (96) and allow (113.2) overall.

The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage away from home (38.1%) is lower than their overall average (39.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (36.1%) is higher than overall (35.8%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Baltimore L 20-10 NBC 12/3/2023 at New England W 6-0 CBS 12/10/2023 Denver L 24-7 CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo - Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver - CBS 1/7/2024 Kansas City - -

