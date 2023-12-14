How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) visit a struggling Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) squad on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have lost three games in a row.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
Chargers Insights
- The Chargers average just 1.8 more points per game (21.7) than the Raiders give up (19.9).
- The Chargers average just 0.8 fewer yards per game (334.3) than the Raiders allow per matchup (335.1).
- This year Los Angeles rushes for 31.4 fewer yards per game (96) than Las Vegas allows (127.4).
- The Chargers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Raiders have 14 takeaways.
Chargers Away Performance
- The Chargers score 20.3 points per game on the road (1.4 less than their overall average), and concede 18.5 in away games (3.2 less than overall).
- The Chargers' average yards gained (333.5) and conceded (370.5) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 334.3 and 375.1, respectively.
- Los Angeles accumulates 251.3 passing yards per game in away games (13 more than its overall average), and concedes 261.7 in away games (0.2 less than overall).
- On the road, the Chargers accumulate 82.2 rushing yards per game and give up 108.8. That's less than they gain (96) and allow (113.2) overall.
- The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage away from home (38.1%) is lower than their overall average (39.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (36.1%) is higher than overall (35.8%).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|L 20-10
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at New England
|W 6-0
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Denver
|L 24-7
|CBS
|12/14/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/23/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Peacock
|12/31/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Kansas City
|-
|-
