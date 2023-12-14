Chargers vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 15
Review the injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Chargers prepare for their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM .
The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 24-7.
The Raiders took on the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent outing, falling 3-0.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Out
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers rank 17th in total yards per game (334.3), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 375.1 total yards conceded per contest.
- With 21.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, allowing 21.7 points per contest.
- The Chargers rank 10th in passing yards per game (238.3), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 261.9 passing yards conceded per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles is compiling 96 rushing yards per game (26th-ranked). It ranks 16th in the NFL defensively (113.2 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 17 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Chargers rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +3.
Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)
- Total: 34.5 points
