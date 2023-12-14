Review the injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Chargers prepare for their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM .

The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 24-7.

The Raiders took on the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent outing, falling 3-0.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Zion Johnson OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Donald Parham TE Shoulder Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Out Andre James C Ankle Out Curtis Bolton LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Amik Robertson CB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Illness Questionable Adam Butler DT Ankle Questionable

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers rank 17th in total yards per game (334.3), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 375.1 total yards conceded per contest.

With 21.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, allowing 21.7 points per contest.

The Chargers rank 10th in passing yards per game (238.3), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 261.9 passing yards conceded per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles is compiling 96 rushing yards per game (26th-ranked). It ranks 16th in the NFL defensively (113.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 17 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Chargers rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +3.

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)

Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135) Total: 34.5 points

