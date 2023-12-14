On Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM ET, the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Our computer model predicts a win for the Chargers -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 277.7 yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (335.1 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, the Chargers are putting up 21.7 points per contest (16th-ranked). They rank 18th in the NFL on defense (21.7 points surrendered per game).

Chargers vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Over (33.5) Chargers 20, Raiders 19

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

Los Angeles has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover eight times.

The Chargers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In Los Angeles' 13 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

This season, Chargers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.8, which is 13.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Las Vegas is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Las Vegas and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of 13 times this season.

Raiders games average 42.6 total points per game this season, 9.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 19.9 17.0 15.0 13.8 25.7 Los Angeles 21.7 21.7 22.9 24.4 20.3 18.5

