Las Vegas (5-8) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 35 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Raiders take on the Chargers. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Chargers vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

The Raiders have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Chargers have won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 13 games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost six times, and tied five times.

The Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging 1.2 points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

In 13 games this season, the Raiders have won the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

Chargers vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Chargers have been winning five times (4-1 in those games), have been losing six times (0-6), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

At the end of the first half, the Raiders have led three times (3-0 in those games), have been behind eight times (2-6), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), been outscored six times (1-5), and been knotted up four times (3-1).

In 13 games this year, the Raiders have won the second half five times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.1 points on average in the second half.

