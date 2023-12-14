Will Austin Ekeler Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 15?
Will Austin Ekeler cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.
Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 136 times for 497 yards (49.7 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Ekeler has also caught 36 passes for 344 yards (34.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ekeler has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in four games.
- In one of 10 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Austin Ekeler Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|117
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|14
|27
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|14
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|15
|29
|0
|7
|94
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|14
|47
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|19
|67
|1
|4
|48
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|10
|64
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|10
|32
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|14
|18
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|10
|51
|1
|5
|49
|0
