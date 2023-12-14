Will Austin Ekeler cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 136 times for 497 yards (49.7 per game), with five touchdowns.

Ekeler has also caught 36 passes for 344 yards (34.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in four games.

In one of 10 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Ravens 10 32 0 5 32 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 18 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 10 51 1 5 49 0

