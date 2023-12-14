Austin Ekeler will be up against the eighth-worst run defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

On 136 carries this year, Ekeler has rushed for a team-high 497 yards (49.7 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. Ekeler has also caught 36 balls for 344 yards (34.4 ypg) while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ekeler and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ekeler vs. the Raiders

Ekeler vs the Raiders (since 2021): 4 GP / 63 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 63 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Raiders have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Raiders have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 127.4 rushing yards per game yielded by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense.

The Raiders have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (0.9 per game).

Watch Chargers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ekeler with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler has gone over his rushing yards total in 40.0% of his opportunities (four of 10 games).

The Chargers, who are 16th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.0% of the time while running 40.0%.

He has handled 42.2% of his team's 322 rushing attempts this season (136).

Ekeler has a rushing touchdown in four of 10 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 19.4% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 26 red zone carries for 45.6% of the team share (his team runs on 47.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Ekeler has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Ekeler has 11.2% of his team's target share (54 targets on 482 passing attempts).

He has 344 receiving yards on 54 targets to rank 105th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Ekeler has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

With eight red zone targets, Ekeler has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.