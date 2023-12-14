Will Aidan O'Connell Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15?
With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Aidan O'Connell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)
- O'Connell has run for 11 yards on seven carries (1.6 ypg), with one touchdown.
- O'Connell has one rushing touchdown in seven games.
Aidan O'Connell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|24
|39
|238
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|10
|13
|75
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|16
|25
|209
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|16
|27
|153
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|24
|41
|271
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|23
|33
|248
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|21
|32
|171
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
