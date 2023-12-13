When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Urho Vaakanainen light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 2 0 2 15:12 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

