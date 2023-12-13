Troy Terry will be among those in action Wednesday when his Anaheim Ducks face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Terry are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Troy Terry vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus this season, in 18:14 per game on the ice, is -9.

Terry has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Terry has a point in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 27 games played.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Terry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Terry Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 2 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

