The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Thinking about a bet on Moore? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 16:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In 10 of 25 games this season, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 25 games this season, Moore has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Moore hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 3 22 Points 6 13 Goals 3 9 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.