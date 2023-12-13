In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Trevor Lewis to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:46 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:51 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:03 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:32 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

