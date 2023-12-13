Will Trevor Lewis Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 13?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Trevor Lewis to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lewis stats and insights
- Lewis has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.0% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Lewis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|W 5-1
Kings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
