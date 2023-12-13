The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will face the New York Islanders on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Strome vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:29 on the ice per game.

Strome has a goal in three games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Strome has a point in 12 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Strome has an assist in 10 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Strome's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 26 Games 2 17 Points 1 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.