The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ross Johnston score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Johnston has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:35 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

