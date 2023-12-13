Will Ross Johnston Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 13?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ross Johnston score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Johnston has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|4:18
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:35
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
