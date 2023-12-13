Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Considering a bet on Byfield in the Kings-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Quinton Byfield vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Byfield has averaged 15:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

In six of 25 games this season Byfield has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Byfield has a point in 14 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Byfield has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Byfield has an implied probability of 52.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Byfield Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

