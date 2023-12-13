Will Quinton Byfield Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 13?
On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Quinton Byfield going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Byfield stats and insights
- Byfield has scored in six of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Byfield averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Byfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|11:29
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-1
Kings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
