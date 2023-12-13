On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Quinton Byfield going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • Byfield has scored in six of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • Byfield averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 11:29 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:53 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:54 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

