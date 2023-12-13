Pierre-Luc Dubois will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a bet on Dubois in the Kings-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 16:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Dubois has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has a point in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Dubois has an assist in five of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Dubois hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dubois Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 1 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.