Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Danault's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 17:07 on the ice per game.

Danault has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Danault has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Danault has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Danault has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 17 Points 5 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 4

