For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Phillip Danault a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Danault has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Danault has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Danault averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:52 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:04 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.