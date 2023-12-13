For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 2.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

