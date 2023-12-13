The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mikey Anderson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Anderson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:51 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:45 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:06 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

