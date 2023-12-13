The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Matt Roy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

  • Roy is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:24 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:43 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:31 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

