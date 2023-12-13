The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Leo Carlsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

  • Carlsson has scored in six of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Carlsson's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.0 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

