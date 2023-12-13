Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 13?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Leo Carlsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlsson stats and insights
- Carlsson has scored in six of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Carlsson's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.0 blocked shots per game.
Carlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
Ducks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
