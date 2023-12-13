LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 127-125 loss against the Mavericks, James tallied 33 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

With prop bets in place for James, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.1 23.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 6.7 Assists 6.5 6.7 7.1 PRA -- 39.4 37.7 PR -- 32.7 30.6 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



LeBron James Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, James has made 9.5 shots per game, which accounts for 20.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.8 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.0 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 121.4 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are 28th in the league, conceding 46.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 26th in the NBA, giving up 27.9 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 14.1 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 35 20 9 11 1 0 0 11/26/2022 35 39 11 3 7 1 1 11/25/2022 33 21 8 5 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.