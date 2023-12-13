Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis are two players to watch when the San Antonio Spurs (3-19) and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) play at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their most recent game to the Mavericks, 127-125, on Tuesday. Davis was their leading scorer with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 37 11 0 0 2 1 LeBron James 33 8 9 3 1 3 Austin Reaves 22 5 8 0 0 4

Davis gives the Lakers 23.7 points, 12.5 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.7 blocks (third in NBA).

LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.6 boards and 6.7 assists, making 54.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 16.3 points, 3.2 boards and 6.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.1 13.8 2.8 1.1 1.9 0.1 LeBron James 23.9 6.7 7.1 1.3 0.6 2.4 D'Angelo Russell 14.6 2.8 6.4 1.0 0.4 2.1 Austin Reaves 16.0 4.3 4.8 0.9 0.1 1.6 Taurean Prince 9.7 3.2 1.9 0.8 0.3 2.4

