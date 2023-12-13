Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -133)

Davis' 23.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged three assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: +134)

LeBron James' 25.1-point scoring average is 1.4 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He grabs 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

James' assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -112) 11.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Wembanyama's 18.8 points per game are 1.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 11.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 17.5 points prop total set for Keldon Johnson on Wednesday is 0.8 more than his scoring average on the season (16.7).

He has averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Johnson has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

