The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) will try to stop a 17-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: NBA TV

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, the same percentage the Spurs allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Lakers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 21st.

The 113.6 points per game the Lakers score are 7.8 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).

Los Angeles has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 121.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 114.9 points per game this year at home, which is 2.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.3).

At home, Los Angeles is allowing 15 fewer points per game (105.1) than in road games (120.1).

When playing at home, the Lakers are draining 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (10.3) than when playing on the road (10.5). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Lakers Injuries