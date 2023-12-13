As they prepare for a game against the San Antonio Spurs (3-19), the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 at Frost Bank Center.

The Lakers enter this game after a 127-125 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Anthony Davis' team-high 37 points paced the Lakers in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Back 3.3 0.5 0.8 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Back 0.5 5.0 1.5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

