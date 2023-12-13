Lakers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a 17-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|230.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 10 of 24 games this season.
- The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 226.2, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 12 (75%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|41.7%
|113.6
|223
|112.6
|234
|228.8
|Spurs
|11
|50%
|109.4
|223
|121.4
|234
|230.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Five of Lakers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (6-6-0) than it does on the road (5-7-0).
- The Lakers record 7.8 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs allow (121.4).
- Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 121.4 points.
Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-13
|8-8
|10-14
|Spurs
|8-14
|7-14
|14-8
Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Lakers
|Spurs
|113.6
|109.4
|17
|25
|6-2
|4-5
|6-2
|3-6
|112.6
|121.4
|11
|27
|8-4
|2-1
|10-2
|0-3
