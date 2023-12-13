The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a 17-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 230.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 10 of 24 games this season.

The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 226.2, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 12 (75%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 41.7% 113.6 223 112.6 234 228.8 Spurs 11 50% 109.4 223 121.4 234 230.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Lakers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (6-6-0) than it does on the road (5-7-0).

The Lakers record 7.8 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs allow (121.4).

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 121.4 points.

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Lakers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-13 8-8 10-14 Spurs 8-14 7-14 14-8

Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Lakers Spurs 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 109.4 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 6-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 121.4 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-3

