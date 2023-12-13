Lakers vs. Spurs December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- LeBron James is putting up 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He's draining 55.8% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.
- The Lakers are getting 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood is putting up 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama puts up 19.2 points, 2.6 assists and 9.5 boards per contest.
- Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zach Collins posts 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 27.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
- Devin Vassell posts 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Lakers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Lakers
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|123.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|34%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
