On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).

LeBron James is putting up 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He's draining 55.8% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Lakers are getting 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood is putting up 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama puts up 19.2 points, 2.6 assists and 9.5 boards per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Collins posts 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 27.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Devin Vassell posts 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Lakers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Lakers 110.5 Points Avg. 112.9 123.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.5% Field Goal % 49.2% 34% Three Point % 33.9%

