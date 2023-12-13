The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a 17-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Spurs 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.2)

Lakers (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Spurs (8-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 9.4% less often than the Lakers (11-13-0) this year.

Los Angeles (8-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (7-14) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 41.7% of the time this season (10 out of 24). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (14 out of 22).

The Lakers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season, higher than the .095 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-19).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are scoring 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). They are ceding 112.6 points per contest at the other end (11th-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 44.5 rebounds allowed per game.

The Lakers are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.4 threes made per game. They rank 21st with a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.