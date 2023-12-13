The San Antonio Spurs (3-19), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to halt a nine-game home losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-2.5) 228.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-2.5) 228 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs put up 109.4 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 121.4 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -264 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 223 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 234 points per game combined, 5.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles has covered 11 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.

San Antonio has covered eight times in 22 matchups with a spread this year.

Lakers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

