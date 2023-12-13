Player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kempe has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 26 points in 25 games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Anze Kopitar has 10 goals and 15 assists to total 25 points (one per game).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 1 1 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Kevin Fiala has six goals and 19 assists for Los Angeles.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Mark Scheifele has posted 28 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 19 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3

