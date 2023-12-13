Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Jets on December 13, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Kempe has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 26 points in 25 games.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|1
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Anze Kopitar has 10 goals and 15 assists to total 25 points (one per game).
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Kevin Fiala has six goals and 19 assists for Los Angeles.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Mark Scheifele has posted 28 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 19 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
