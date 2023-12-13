The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Kings were defeated by the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-185) Jets (+150) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings are 12-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).

The Kings have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles' 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Kings vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Jets Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 92 (7th) Goals 86 (17th) 58 (1st) Goals Allowed 71 (4th) 18 (17th) Power Play Goals 15 (23rd) 10 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.

In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it went over twice.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kings' 92 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Kings have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 58 (just 2.3 per game).

With a +34 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.