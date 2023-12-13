Kings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Kings were defeated by the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-185)
|Jets (+150)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings are 12-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).
- The Kings have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Los Angeles' 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Kings vs Jets Additional Info
Kings vs. Jets Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|92 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (17th)
|58 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|71 (4th)
|18 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (23rd)
|10 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (21st)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.
- In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it went over twice.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kings' 92 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Kings have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 58 (just 2.3 per game).
- With a +34 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.
