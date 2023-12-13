Pay attention to Adrian Kempe and Kyle Connor in particular on Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Jets Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 26 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 17 assists this season.

Anze Kopitar is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 25 points (1.0 per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.

Kevin Fiala's total of 25 points is via six goals and 19 assists.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .870% save percentage (66th in league).

Jets Players to Watch

Connor has totaled 17 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.8 shots per game and shooting 16.7%. This places him among the leaders for Winnipeg with 29 total points (1.1 per game).

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has posted 28 total points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 19 assists.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored five goals and contributed 19 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 24.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a 3-3-1 record this season, with a .909 save percentage (26th in the league). In 7 games, he has 179 saves, and has conceded 18 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 3rd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.19 15th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 5th 33.2 Shots 30.9 14th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 15th 20.69% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 2nd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 26th

