The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Kings were defeated by the New York Rangers 4-1 in their last game, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 games, the Kings have registered a 7-2-1 record after totaling 34 total goals (six power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 23.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 17 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Wednesday's game.

Kings vs. Jets Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Jets Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 1-4-5 in overtime contests on their way to a 16-5-4 overall record.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-1-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Kings recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Los Angeles has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).

The Kings have scored three or more goals 18 times, and are 15-0-3 in those games (to record 33 points).

In the 12 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 19 points after finishing 9-2-1.

In the 17 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 10-3-4 (24 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 3rd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.19 15th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 5th 33.2 Shots 30.9 14th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 15th 20.69% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 2nd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 26th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.