Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4, -190 on the moneyline to win) and the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2, +155 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Jets Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 25 games this season.

In the 16 times this season the Kings have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 12-4 in those games.

This season the Jets have four wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Winnipeg has not played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer once this season.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (-200) Trevor Moore 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (-149) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 3.5 (+120)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.2 3.4 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.4 1.7 6 23.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 0-8-2 6.3 2.3 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.3 1.7 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 0 Games Under Total 8

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.