How to Watch the Kings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Check out the Kings-Jets game on BSW and ESPN+.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Jets
|Kings
|5-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in NHL action, giving up 58 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
- The Kings' 92 total goals (3.7 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kings have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|25
|9
|17
|26
|9
|9
|50%
|Anze Kopitar
|25
|10
|15
|25
|11
|11
|56.3%
|Kevin Fiala
|25
|6
|19
|25
|19
|10
|25%
|Trevor Moore
|25
|13
|9
|22
|10
|13
|22.2%
|Quinton Byfield
|25
|8
|13
|21
|2
|13
|40%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 71 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.
- The Jets have 86 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Mark Scheifele
|27
|9
|19
|28
|9
|18
|51.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|27
|5
|19
|24
|22
|15
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|27
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|33.7%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|27
|7
|9
|16
|13
|11
|20%
