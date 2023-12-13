The Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Kings vs Jets Additional Info

Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Jets Kings 5-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in NHL action, giving up 58 total goals (just 2.3 per game).

The Kings' 92 total goals (3.7 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kings have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 25 9 17 26 9 9 50% Anze Kopitar 25 10 15 25 11 11 56.3% Kevin Fiala 25 6 19 25 19 10 25% Trevor Moore 25 13 9 22 10 13 22.2% Quinton Byfield 25 8 13 21 2 13 40%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 71 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.

The Jets have 86 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players