Kevin Fiala will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets meet at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Looking to wager on Fiala's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Fiala vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:06 on the ice per game.

In five of 25 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Fiala has an assist in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Fiala goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fiala Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 25 Points 3 6 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.