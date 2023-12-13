For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Kevin Fiala a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

Fiala has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Fiala averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 15:16 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.