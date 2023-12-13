Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 13?
In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Jakob Silfverberg to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- Silfverberg has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 2-1
Ducks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
