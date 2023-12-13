The New York Islanders (13-7-7) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (10-17), who have lost three straight, on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have put up a 1-9-0 record after scoring 20 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 37 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Islanders 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-225)

Islanders (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)

Ducks vs Islanders Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 4-0-4 record in overtime contests this season and a 10-17 overall record.

In the 12 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 13 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 2-7-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-5-0 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 2.59 28th 15th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.41 26th 24th 29.8 Shots 29.8 24th 31st 36.1 Shots Allowed 31.5 23rd 9th 24.32% Power Play % 22.09% 13th 29th 73.17% Penalty Kill % 80.67% 14th

Ducks vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

