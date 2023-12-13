In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ilya Lyubushkin to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through 27 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

