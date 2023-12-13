The Anaheim Ducks, with Frank Vatrano, take the ice Wednesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Vatrano's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Frank Vatrano vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Vatrano has averaged 18:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In Vatrano's 27 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 27 games this year, Vatrano has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 27 games this year, Vatrano has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Vatrano hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Vatrano having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 2 23 Points 1 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.