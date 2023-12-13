For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Frank Vatrano a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in nine of 27 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

Vatrano averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

