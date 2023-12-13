The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mathew Barzal, Frank Vatrano and others in this matchup.

Ducks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Ducks vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Vatrano has collected 14 goals and nine assists in 27 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Ryan Strome's three goals and 14 assists add up to 17 points this season.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Barzal has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 29 points in 26 games.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 2 2 4 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.