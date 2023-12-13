Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Islanders on December 13, 2023
The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mathew Barzal, Frank Vatrano and others in this matchup.
Ducks vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Vatrano has collected 14 goals and nine assists in 27 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Ryan Strome's three goals and 14 assists add up to 17 points this season.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Barzal has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 29 points in 26 games.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
