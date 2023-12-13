Ducks vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two streaking clubs meet when the New York Islanders (13-7-7) host the Anaheim Ducks (10-17) at UBS Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Islanders have won three straight, while the Ducks are on a three-game losing streak.
Ducks vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-225)
|Ducks (+185)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 22 times, and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 4-7 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 26 games this season.
Ducks vs Islanders Additional Info
Ducks vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|82 (22nd)
|Goals
|70 (29th)
|85 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|92 (21st)
|18 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (13th)
|22 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (28th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim owns a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while finishing 1-9-0 straight up over its last 10 contests.
- Five of Anaheim's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.0 goals, 1.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 70 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 92 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -22.
