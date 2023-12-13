Two streaking clubs meet when the New York Islanders (13-7-7) host the Anaheim Ducks (10-17) at UBS Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Islanders have won three straight, while the Ducks are on a three-game losing streak.

Ducks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-225) Ducks (+185) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 22 times, and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 4-7 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 26 games this season.

Ducks vs Islanders Additional Info

Ducks vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 82 (22nd) Goals 70 (29th) 85 (14th) Goals Allowed 92 (21st) 18 (17th) Power Play Goals 19 (13th) 22 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim owns a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while finishing 1-9-0 straight up over its last 10 contests.

Five of Anaheim's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.0 goals, 1.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 70 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 92 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -22.

