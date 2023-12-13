Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the New York Islanders meet the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at UBS Arena -- starting at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Islanders' Mathew Barzal and the Ducks' Frank Vatrano.

Ducks vs. Islanders Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 27 games (playing 18:18 per game).

Mason McTavish is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 21 total points this season. In 24 contests, he has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-5-0 this season, collecting 277 saves and permitting 36 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (56th in the league).

Islanders Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for New York, Barzal has 29 points in 26 games (nine goals, 20 assists).

Noah Dobson has picked up 27 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 21 assists.

Bo Horvat's 25 points this season are via 10 goals and 15 assists.

Semyon Varlamov (5-3-1) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .925% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Ducks vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 2.59 28th 15th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.41 26th 24th 29.8 Shots 29.8 24th 31st 36.1 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 8th 24.32% Power Play % 22.09% 12th 30th 73.17% Penalty Kill % 80.67% 16th

