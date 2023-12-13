The New York Islanders (13-7-7) are big favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (10-17), who have +195 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Islanders Betting Trends

In 16 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

In the 11 times this season the Islanders have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-4 in those games.

The Ducks have been the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 36.4%, of those games.

New York has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Anaheim has won two of its nine games when it is the underdog by +195 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.0 3.90 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.90 3.00 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.4 2.00 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 2.00 3.70 7 25.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

